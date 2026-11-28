Central government pensioners submitting their Annual Life Certificate this month should not stop at generating a Digital Life Certificate. They must also check whether their pension-disbursing authority has accepted it and updated its records, as a successful submission does not automatically mean the verification process is complete.

The deadline for submitting the Annual Life Certificate for most central government pensioners is November 30, 2026. Pensioners aged 80 and above were allowed to submit it from October 1. The certificate establishes that a pensioner is alive and remains eligible to receive monthly pension payments.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has also highlighted the importance of confirming the acceptance or rejection of Digital Life Certificates. In an Office Memorandum dated January 13, 2025, the department asked pension-disbursing authorities, including banks, to send SMS notifications confirming whether a submitted certificate had been accepted or rejected.

The department said it had received complaints from pensioners who had submitted their certificates but subsequently faced pension discontinuation because the documents had not been updated in the pension-disbursing authority's records.

How can pensioners check whether their life certificate has been accepted? Pensioners who have generated a Digital Life Certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan portal should download it to check its status.

The government portal allows pensioners to access their certificate using the Pramaan ID generated during submission. The certificate's status indicates whether it has been accepted or rejected by the pension sanctioning or disbursing authority.

According to the Jeevan Pramaan portal's frequently asked questions, generating a certificate does not automatically mean it has been approved. The digital document is subject to approval by the relevant authority.

Pensioners should therefore retain their Pramaan ID and acknowledgement SMS until the verification is complete. If they do not receive an acceptance or rejection message, they should contact their pension-disbursing bank or the relevant authority to confirm whether the certificate has been updated in its records.

What should pensioners do if their Digital Life Certificate is rejected? A rejection does not mean that a pensioner has permanently lost the right to receive pension payments. However, the issue needs to be corrected before the certificate can be accepted.

The Jeevan Pramaan portal says rejection can occur when incorrect particulars are provided during certificate generation. These include details such as the Aadhaar number, pension payment order (PPO) number, pension account number, bank details or the pension-disbursing authority.

In such cases, pensioners should contact their pension-disbursing agency to identify the incorrect information. They may then generate a fresh Digital Life Certificate with the correct details and complete the authentication process again.

The portal also allows pensioners to download their certificate after generation and check its status online.

What happens if you miss the November 30 deadline? Pensioners who fail to submit their Annual Life Certificate by November 30 may face a temporary interruption in pension payments. However, missing the deadline does not automatically mean that their pension entitlement is permanently cancelled.

They can submit the certificate after the deadline through the prescribed channels. Pension payments can resume after the relevant authority receives and verifies the certificate. Any pension instalments withheld during the verification period may be released as arrears, subject to the applicable pension rules and processing by the authority.

Pensioners should not wait until the next annual submission window to rectify the issue. They should approach their bank or pension-disbursing authority promptly if payments are held up.