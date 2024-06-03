Submitted wrong ITR form? Know how many times you can revise return

You can file a revised return under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act of 1961 to correct any mistakes or omissions in your initial ITR filing.

Correcting any mistakes or omissions in your initial Income Tax Return (ITR) is the aim of filing a revised ITR. This can involve incomplete tax returns, erroneous income data, or overlooked deductions.

An essential provision of the Income Tax Act of 1961 is Section 139(5), which permits you to file a revised ITR in case you discover mistakes or omissions in your initial return. It acts as a safety net, enabling you to make corrections and guarantee accurate tax filing. However, know that July 31, 2024, is the deadline for filing your ITR without incurring late fees for the Financial Year 2023–24 (Assessment Year 2024–25).Also Read: Income Tax Return filing: 60 days to go! A lowdown on the tax forms you can opt for

Why should you file a revised ITR? Correctly filing your ITR form is essential for several reasons. Below is a summary of the principal advantages:

Precise tax burden : Ensuring that your tax burden is computed accurately is ensured by accurately filing an ITR. By doing this, you can avoid underpaying taxes and the corresponding penalties levied by the Income Tax Department.

: Ensuring that your tax burden is computed accurately is ensured by accurately filing an ITR. By doing this, you can avoid underpaying taxes and the corresponding penalties levied by the Income Tax Department. Tax refunds : By filing an appropriate ITR, you can request a refund if you have paid more tax than you owe because of deductions or credits. This could result in a significant increase in income.

: By filing an appropriate ITR, you can request a refund if you have paid more tax than you owe because of deductions or credits. This could result in a significant increase in income. Financial credibility : Your income and financial status are verified by an accurate ITR. This is particularly crucial if you're applying for government contracts, loans, or visas that demand financial stability.

: Your income and financial status are verified by an accurate ITR. This is particularly crucial if you're applying for government contracts, loans, or visas that demand financial stability. Quicker loan processing : Many financial institutions ask for income tax returns when a borrower applies for a loan. The process of approving a loan can be expedited with an accurate and timely ITR file.

: Many financial institutions ask for income tax returns when a borrower applies for a loan. The process of approving a loan can be expedited with an accurate and timely ITR file. Lowers the possibility of scrutiny: The possibility that the Income Tax Department will choose to review your return is reduced when you file an accurate and complete ITR. Time and maybe trouble are saved this way. Accurate ITR filing ensures that you fulfill your tax obligations, receive any benefits to which you are eligible, and maintain excellent financial standing for many reasons.Also Read: ITR Filing FY24: 6 key points taxpayers must know as July 31 deadline looms large Accurate ITR filing ensures that you fulfill your tax obligations, receive any benefits to which you are eligible, and maintain excellent financial standing for many reasons.

You are required to file a revised ITR form if you find any errors or omissions on your initial return. An outline of the key ideas is provided below:

Importance of timely revision : Make any necessary corrections to your ITR as soon as you discover them to avoid fines or delays in filing your return. The process will go more smoothly the quicker you solve the issue.

: Make any necessary corrections to your ITR as soon as you discover them to avoid fines or delays in filing your return. The process will go more smoothly the quicker you solve the issue. Allows for multiple revisions : Throughout the fiscal year, numerous ITR amendments are permitted by the Income Tax Department. You can now fix any mistakes without having to rely on a single attempt, which gives you peace of mind.

: Throughout the fiscal year, numerous ITR amendments are permitted by the Income Tax Department. You can now fix any mistakes without having to rely on a single attempt, which gives you peace of mind. Fixing errors and omissions: Fixing any errors or omissions from the original filing is the main objective of amending your ITR. This can involve incomplete tax returns, erroneous income data, or overlooked deductions.Also Read: Income Tax: Make note of these 5 key points if you are a salaried taxpayer How many times can you file a revised ITR? As long as you meet the deadline, you can amend your ITR as many times as you like in India. With this flexibility, you can make any corrections to your initial return that were missed or incomplete. This is what you must do:

Multiple revisions allowed : The Indian Income Tax Department acknowledges that errors do occur. They let filers file multiple amended ITRs for a given fiscal year.

: The Indian Income Tax Department acknowledges that errors do occur. They let filers file multiple amended ITRs for a given fiscal year. Be aware of the deadline : There's a deadline to keep in mind. Under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, you have until December 31st of the relevant assessment year—or, if earlier—before the department's assessment procedure is finished to file a revised return.

: There's a deadline to keep in mind. Under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, you have until December 31st of the relevant assessment year—or, if earlier—before the department's assessment procedure is finished to file a revised return. Benefiting from filing a revised return: The benefits of filing a revised ITR include receiving any applicable tax refunds and ensuring that your tax liability is accurate. It also lessens the possibility that tax authorities will select your return for review.Also Read: Income Tax: 4 key long term tax saving investment options for women investors Moreover, filing an amended ITR carries no penalty, unlike late returns, which can be subject to fines. Your original file has been replaced with the updated return, which is the last submission that the Income Tax Department has reviewed. Although updates are allowed, it is usually better to aim for accuracy in your initial ITR file. This ensures a smooth processing of your tax return and saves time. Moreover, filing an amended ITR carries no penalty, unlike late returns, which can be subject to fines. Your original file has been replaced with the updated return, which is the last submission that the Income Tax Department has reviewed. Although updates are allowed, it is usually better to aim for accuracy in your initial ITR file. This ensures a smooth processing of your tax return and saves time.

