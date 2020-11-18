Subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Subscribers under NPS, APY schemes reach 3.83 crore till Oct-end: PFRDA
Subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) increased 34.51% to 2.45 crore at the end of October, from 1.82 crore a year ago

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : The number of NPS subscribers grew over 23% to 3.83 crore by the end of October, according to data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 383.12 lakh by the end of October 2020 from 310.80 lakh in October 2019, showing a 23.27% jump year-on-year, PFRDA said in a release on Wednesday.

Subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) increased 34.51% to 2.45 crore at the end of October, from 1.82 crore a year ago.

The total assets under management under the NPS rose 33.79% to 5.13 lakh crore as of October 2020, from 3.83 lakh crore at the end of October 2019, PFRDA data showed.

