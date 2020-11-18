This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Subscribers under NPS, APY schemes reach 3.83 crore till Oct-end: PFRDA
1 min read.06:03 PM IST
PTI
The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 383.12 lakh by the end of October 2020 from 310.80 lakh in October 2019, showing a 23.27% jump year-on-year, PFRDA said
The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 383.12 lakh by the end of October 2020 from 310.80 lakh in October 2019, showing a 23.27% jump year-on-year, PFRDA said in a release on Wednesday.
