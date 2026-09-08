Subscriptions make life easier, but the convenience can come at a cost

Ann Jacob
6 min read8 Sep 2026, 10:31 AM IST
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In a world where convenience reigns, subscriptions are transforming everyday errands into effortless experiences at home.(Pixabay)
Summary
Subscriptions are bringing groceries, fitness, beauty and other everyday needs to the doorstep, reducing routine trips outside. But convenience can also create behavioural traps and recurring costs.

What was once a routine schedule of grocery runs, trips to the pharmacy, visits to the tailor or drop-ins at the gym is increasingly being replaced by frictionless, digital-first alternatives at home.

From organic produce, meal kits and curated fashion boxes to prescription refills, home salon visits and pet care, subscriptions are creating an ecosystem designed to keep consumers indoors. Stepping out, in turn, is becoming less about fulfilling everyday necessities and more of an intentional, leisure-driven choice.

Doorstep shift

According to a PwC report titled Retail Reinvention Paradigm, online shopping has become the primary choice for over 50% of consumers across key personal product categories, including apparel, beauty and personal care, fashion accessories, and sports and fitness equipment. As footfalls across retail stores decline, brands and direct-to-consumer platforms have rapidly pivoted towards subscription-based e-commerce models to secure recurring revenue streams.

The migration is being driven by consumers’ growing digital footprint.

“This is a larger trend among the digitally native generation related to the sheer amount of time spent with smartphones,” said Biju Dominic, chief evangelist at Fractal Analytics. “In a study we conducted in 2022, average daily screen time stood at four hours and 32 minutes. When we repeated the study in 2025, that figure had climbed to six hours and 30 minutes.”

Dominic said that the increase in screen time is creating an increasingly individualized, digitally mediated consumer experience.

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“Right from dating to social interactions, everything is occurring virtually,” he noted. “While brands are attempting to monetize this time directly through social media transactions, industry studies show that overall conversion rates remain relatively poor. So, companies rely on recurring subscription models to lock in consumer commitment.”

Easier choices

To understand why households swap the trip outside for doorstep deliveries and bundled subscriptions, one must look at the psychological mechanics of effort and motivation.

Anand Damani, behavioural scientist and founder of Briefcase, explained, “Human behavior is driven by two primary levers: motivation and the ability or ease to perform an action. When you make any action exceptionally easy to perform, it requires very little motivation for a person to execute it.”

Physical errands, by comparison, carry considerable friction.

“Stepping out of the house in an urban city typically means spending a minimum of one hour navigating traffic. That high friction severely reduces a person's motivation to go out for routine tasks. Therefore, everything gets called home.”

The shift towards remote and hybrid work arrangements after the pandemic has reinforced this behaviour. “With more people working from home, the necessity to make daily trips outside has evaporated,” Damani explained.

Digital nudges

Often for subscriptions, there is a data infrastructure designed to maximize customer retention. Every digital interaction creates a data trail, enabling platforms to map consumer preferences and execute hyper-personalized product placements.

Subrato Banerjee, associate professor in the Department of Economics at IIT Bombay, compared these predictive mechanisms with historian Yuval Noah Harari’s concept of 'hacking the mind.'

“Platforms gather extensive data on consumer buying habits, allowing them to make highly accurate educated guesses about the average behavior of individuals within specific categories,” Banerjee explained. “Consumers are subconsciously influenced or subliminally nudged to make purchases or accept subscription add-ons.”

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The psychology of commitment can make those nudges even more powerful.

“Because you have invested a part of yourself, monetarily, in a platform, the perceived cost of parting away from it feels disproportionately high. That psychological anchor forms the backbone of subscription retention, directly shaping ongoing buying behavior.”

Damani noted how online platforms re-engineer buyer psychology.

“In standard human behaviour, we prefer pleasure now and pain later, which is why instalment plans and EMIs are so popular. Amazon reversed this equation by establishing a 'pay now, pleasure later' model. Members pay an upfront annual fee. For the user, it feels like free shipping and complimentary entertainment throughout the year. For the platform, it secures guaranteed upfront revenue while collecting transactional data to further refine personalized recommendations.”

Hidden costs

While subscription models cut out the mental fatigue of managing a given area of life, they can have some impact on the monthly budget. What starts as an attractive offer with low upfront promotional pricing often comes with climbing retention costs of recurring expenses as consumers continue renewing services.

Santosh Joseph, founder at Germinate Investor Services, cautioned, “The core product being sold across all these platforms is convenience, whether it is virtual gym access, pet food boxes, home salon services, or automated grocery deliveries. While some of these conveniences originated out of genuine necessity, we are now conflating essentials with luxuries, absorbing recurring convenience fees along the way.”

Joseph identified two behavioural traps that can push subscription spending higher.

The first is the sunk-cost fallacy. “We often end up binge-watching shows or using a service not because we genuinely want to, but simply because we’ve already paid for it,” Joseph explained.

“With bundled subscriptions, platforms establish a minimum guarantee or retainer fee. Even if your actual usage drops over time, your fixed monthly payout remains unchanged. Out of a desire to justify the initial expense, consumers continue using services unnecessarily, or stack additional rentals on top of baseline subscription fees,” he added.

The second is the Diderot effect, a behavioural phenomenon in which acquiring one new item triggers a cascade of additional purchases to complement it.

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“When someone subscribes to an at-home wellness or gym program, it rarely stops with the subscription fee. It often leads to peripheral expenses, like buying specialized home gym equipment, workout apparel, or dietary supplements just to match the lifestyle,” said Joseph.

Paying for time

Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research and Analytics, noted that money is often used to buy back time and cut down mental effort in the case of subscriptions.

“Subscriptions provide immediate comfort and ease. The danger arises when that comfort creates inertia; consumers stop evaluating whether a service is actually delivering value or costing far more than it should.”

Even paid subscriptions are increasingly being layered with additional charges.

“We now see OTT platforms introducing ad-supported models or charging extra fees to skip advertisements, even for paying subscribers. It creates a cycle where starting one subscription constantly engages the user to spend more,” she added.

Bajpai advised consumers to scrutinize the costs and cancellation terms from the beginning.

“Right from the start, consumers must analyze the exact price breakdown. Many app subscriptions rely on auto-pay mechanisms and complex cancellation processes, exit barriers, deducting funds even when usage has dropped to zero,” advised Bajpai.

Experiences outside

Stripped of the obligation to step out for mundane errands, consumers are now treating stepping out as deliberate, experiential events.

Dominic noted, “Whenever strong individualism and digital isolation take hold, an equal and opposite force pushes people to seek real-world social connections. We are witnessing a boom in third spaces, which are community venues, cafes, or social clubs, because people now step out specifically for a social life or experiences.”

Damani echoed this: "Recreation has become the primary driver for leaving the house. And stepping out is now reserved for rich experiences.”

On one hand, subscriptions get necessities done with automated services, freeing up mental space, providing convenience and more time. On the other hand, subscribers need to keep an eye on algorithmic targeting, sunk-cost psychology, and hidden auto-pay buttons.

Also Read | Memories over materialism: Gen Z’s experiential spending goes beyond mall visits

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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