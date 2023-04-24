Subscription Price Creep Is Real. Our Guide to Pushing Back.

If combing through credit-card statements seems cumbersome, the Rocket Money app can identify recurring costs by looking into your financial accounts, which you have to be comfortable with sharing. (You log into your financial institutions through a third-party integration called Plaid, which says it doesn’t access or store login credentials.) Rocket Money can notify you when there are price hikes and direct you to the cancellation page for many services.

