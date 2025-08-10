Substance over form: If tax authorities can invoke it, why can’t the common taxpayer?
Summary
When it comes to the taxpayer—who may miss a form, a checkbox, or falter on minor procedural compliance—the tax authorities often rigidly insist on ‘form over substance’.
The ‘substance over form’ principle in tax law means that what really happens in a transaction matters more than how it looks on paper. It empowers tax authorities to look past legal documents to understand the true purpose and effect of a deal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story