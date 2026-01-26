Nominee vs heir: Why your bank nomination doesn’t decide inheritance
Understanding the crucial difference between nominees and legal heirs can save families from disputes and ensure smooth asset transfer.
For most households, filling out a nomination form feels like settling succession itself. Once a nominee is named for a bank account, insurance policy, or mutual fund, there is a widespread assumption that the nominee automatically becomes the owner after death. In reality, nomination simplifies paperwork for financial institutions and doesn’t determine inheritance.