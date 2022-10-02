Succession of HUF assets: Can my married daughter be appointed Karta?

I have an HUF consisting of me, my wife, one 23-year-old unmarried son and one 22-year-old unmarried daughter. If I were to partition my HUF today, how many portions would I have to make. I mean would my wife be getting a separate portion? If I were to die, who would become the karta of the HUF, my wife or my son? If I Will my entire portion of HUF to my son and daughter would my wife be getting anything by claim from the HUF?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}