Succession vs nomination: Key insights into effective estate planning
One should consider clearly defining asset distribution in a will and nominate reliable individuals to manage the assets temporarily, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.
How do legal frameworks governing testamentary and intestate succession differ from the role of a nominee in temporarily managing assets until the rightful successor is determined? What should I consider to ensure my estate plan is legally sound, minimises administrative burdens, and prevents potential disputes among heirs?
-Name withheld on request