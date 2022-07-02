SSA eligibility and deposit rules

A guardian can create accounts in a girl's name who is younger than 10 years old. The account can be started at your local post office or bank, and guardians should be informed that only one account can be opened in the name of a girl child, with the exception of twins or triplets. A Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) can be opened with a minimum deposit of ₹250 up to a limit of ₹1.50 lakh in a financial year and deposits may be made for a maximum of 15 years after the account is opened. If the required minimum deposit is not deposited in an account during a fiscal year, the account will be closed and defaulted accounts can be reactivated prior to the expiration of 15 years from the date of account opening by paying the penalty amount of ₹50 along with the minimum deposit of ₹250 for that financial year. Parents should note that deposits made under Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts are income tax-deductible up to ₹1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.