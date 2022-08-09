Sukanya Samriddhi calculator: ₹12,500 monthly saving may grow up to ₹64 lakh2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 12:15 PM IST
- SSY interest rate for Q2FY23 is 7.6 per cent and it is still much above the average rate of inflation
SSY calculator: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is one of the government-backed small saving schemes in India. This girl child scheme was launched in 2015 authorising parents of a girl (aged up to 10 years) to open a Sukanya Samriddhi account in any authorised bank or post office. SSY scheme offers highest tax-free return with EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) status. One can deposit up to ₹1.5 lakh in one SSY account in one financial year and can claim tax exemption on entire ₹1.5 lakh investment under Section 80C of the income tax act, 1961.