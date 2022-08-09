Sukanya Samriddhi calculator: 12,500 monthly saving may grow up to 64 lakh

SSY interest rate for Q2FY23 is 7.6 per cent and it is still much above the average rate of inflation. So, if an investor is looking for a saving instrument that can ensure better financial future of one's girl child, SSY account is a good option because it is risk-free. If an investor invests ₹12,500 per month then he or she will be able to consume the entire tax-free limit available under the SSY scheme and after 21 years of lock-in, one will be able to accumulate around ₹64 lakh for one's girl child.