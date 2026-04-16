Sukanya Samriddhi, provident fund, bank deposits, mutual funds: Compare investments for your child's future

Securing your child's future is an important aspect of financial planning and the right investment scheme can make all the difference when it comes to meeting their goals. For parents, investing in your children's future can secure major life expenses, including education, healthcare, hobbies and other aspirations.
Here's we provide an overview and comparison of the various government-backed schemes available for children, that provide a secure and structured approach to transform regular contributions into a sizeable financial base for your child's future.
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a government-backed savings plan designed for parents saving for their daughter's future. Launched under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana initiative, it provides tax benefits on the principal and interest earned. Further, it is also among the highest interest rate among small savings schemes at 8.2% for this quarter.
The National Pension Scheme's NPS Vatsalya Yojana enables parents or guardians to create a retirement savings account for their children until they reach adulthood. Notably, once the minor turns 18, the account automatically converts into a standard NPS Tier I account, allowing retirement savings to begin early and grow through compounding.
Parents or guardians can open a Public Provident Fund (PPF) on behalf of minors to build a long-term savings fund for the child's future requirements. Some of the key features of a PPF account include a 15-year lock-in period, tax benefits, compounding, etc.
Among the most conservative options for children is the regular fixed deposit and recurring deposit plans with your bank.
Mutual funds for children function like regular mutual funds but are structured to help parents invest for a child’s future expenses.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.