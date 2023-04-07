Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: Your girl may own ₹41 lakh at age 212 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:51 AM IST
- Central government has increased Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana interest rate for April to June 2023 from 7.6% to 8%
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: The central government has declared interest rate of small saving schemes for the first quarter of financial year 2023-24. In this interest rate declaration for government-backed small saving schemes, the central government has increased Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) interest rate from 7.60 per cent to 8 per cent, a return that debt mutual fund investors expect on their investment for long term. However, this SSY interest rate is changeable on quarterly basis but one can expect to get around 7.60 to 8 per cent return if someone begins investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account after the birth of its girl child.
