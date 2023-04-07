Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: Your girl may own 41 lakh at age 21

If an investor starts investing in SSY account immediately after the birth of its girl child, he or she would be able to contribute for 15 years as one can deposit in one's Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account till its gild attains 14 years of age. After the girl becomes 14 years old, one can withdraw 50 per cent of the maturity amount when the girl becomes 18 year old. And rest of the maturity amount can be withdrawn when the girl child becomes 21 year old. However, one can take full withdrawal amount after the girl becomes 21 years old if they don't find appropriate to withdraw money from one's SSY account.