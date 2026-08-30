Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Can you open an account if your daughter has turned 10?

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has a clear age cut-off for opening new accounts. Know the SSY eligibility rules, deposit limits, maturity period, interest rate and what happens after a girl turns 10.

Shivam Shukla
Updated30 Aug 2026, 11:13 AM IST
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Parents can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Account for an eligible girl child before she turns 10, helping build long-term savings for education and other future financial goals.
Parents can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Account for an eligible girl child before she turns 10, helping build long-term savings for education and other future financial goals.

Are you a young parent aiming to make meaningful investments for your daughter? Have you consulted a certified financial advisor about this yet? Parents looking to save for their daughter’s future often consider the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY).

This is a government-backed small-savings scheme developed specifically for girl children. Still, there are significant age restrictions and rules governing this scheme, and parents should be clear on them before applying.

One such rule is the age rule. The natural question that arises in this regard is: what is the actual age rule of the scheme? Is it 10 years? If yes, can I apply for the scheme even though my daughter has already turned 10?

The answer to these questions is that if your daughter has already turned 10, you are not permitted to open a new Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) in her name. Furthermore, do remember, the account may be opened anytime from the birth of the girl child until she attains the age of 10 years. As per the rules, an account can be opened by a guardian only if the girl child has not attained the age of 10 years on the date of account opening.

Also Read | Early withdrawal from post office schemes costs more than you think; we explain…

Keeping these important points and aspects in mind, let us discuss the salient features of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana in order to better equip aspiring investors and help them make meaningful investment decisions.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Salient Features

Feature

Details

EligibilityAn account can be opened for a girl child below 10 years of age

Account

opener

Natural or legal guardian
Number of accountsGenerally, up to two girl children per family, subject to specified exceptions
Minimum deposit 250 per financial year
Maximum deposit 1.5 lakh per financial year
Deposit period15 years from the date of account opening
Maturity21 years from the date of account opening
Interest rateGovernment-notified rate; currently 8.2% per annum
Tax benefitEligible under Section 80C, subject to applicable tax rules
Premature withdrawalPermitted in specified circumstances, including for higher education, subject to scheme conditions

Source: Official website of India Post

What if the girl turns 10 after opening the account?

This is yet another important question that needs clarification. Be clear, turning 10 does not close or invalidate an existing Sukanya Samriddhi Account. If the account was initially opened before the girl’s 10th birthday, it can continue to run normally under the scheme’s rules. Deposits in this account can be made for 15 years from the date of its opening.

For example, if an account was opened when a girl was 5 years old, her subsequently turning 10 does not make the account ineligible.

What if your daughter has already turned 10?

If no SSA was opened before your daughter's 10th birthday, then an eligible applicant, i.e., parent or guardian, generally cannot open a new SSA for her after she has attained age 10.

It is also important to remember that the 21-year maturity period is calculated from the account-opening date, rather than automatically from the girl's 21st birthday. Having a clear understanding of these rules and their relationships is vital to constructively planning for one’s girl child's financial well-being.

Also Read | How ₹50 lakh in SCSS, RBI Bonds can earn ₹4.07 lakh a year

In summary, the age of 10 for the girl child is a clear cutoff for opening a new Sukanya Samriddhi Account, not for continuing an existing one.

All parents and eligible guardians who opened an SSA before their daughter turned 10 can continue to make eligible contributions in accordance with the scheme rules. Those whose daughters have already crossed the eligibility age cannot enter the scheme for the first time.

Finally, before opting to invest in any small savings scheme, it is prudent to have a clear discussion with a certified financial advisor and to plan investments for your daughter in accordance with your current financial condition, long-term financial objectives, and your daughter's education and marriage. Goal-based investments are the best way to meaningfully contribute to the welfare of your children.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not financial, tax, or legal advice. Rules and rates may change; verify the latest official guidelines and consult a qualified financial advisor before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Financial AdvisorSukanya Samriddhi Yojana
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