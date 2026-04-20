Sukanya Samriddhi: Here's how to withdraw full or partial savings amount before completing 21-year tenure

Choosing the right investment scheme when designing your financial plan can make a big difference for your child's future. For your girl child in particular, the Centre's small savings schemes offer the Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana, which can help secure major life expenses, including education, healthcare, hobbies and other aspirations for your daughter.
To withdraw funds from Sukanya Samriddhi, the account holder must be at least 18 years old for partial withdrawals. Additionally, the account must be operational for a minimum period, typically 15 years from the date of opening. This ensures that the funds have had time to accumulate interest and maximise benefits.
It's also important to note that the scheme allows for only one account per girl child who is a resident of India.
You will also require documents to provide identity verification and proof of relationship such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, birth certificate of the girl child, and proof of admission for educational purposes. Any additional documents as specified on the official portal.
To initiate a withdrawal from the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, follow these steps:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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