Parents planning for their daughter's higher education or future financial needs can consider the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), a government-backed savings scheme that offers an annual interest rate of 8.2% for the October-December 2026 quarter. The scheme allows parents or legal guardians to build a long-term savings corpus by making regular contributions over 15 years, with the account maturing after 21 years.

The potential returns can be significant because the scheme allows the accumulated savings to earn interest even after the contribution period ends. For instance, a parent investing ₹5,000 every month for 15 years could accumulate approximately ₹27.73 lakh by maturity, assuming the interest rate remains unchanged at 8.2% throughout the investment period.

Similarly, investing ₹12,500 every month could help build a corpus of approximately ₹69.33 lakh. However, these are illustrative calculations, as the government reviews SSY interest rates every quarter. The actual maturity amount will depend on the interest rates notified during the investment period.

How much can you accumulate through Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana? The SSY calculator helps parents estimate how their monthly contributions can grow over the scheme's 21-year tenure.

Under the scheme, contributions are required for the first 15 years. The remaining six years allow the accumulated balance to continue earning interest without additional deposits.

The following calculations assume monthly deposits are made before the fifth day of each month and the interest rate remains at 8.2% throughout the investment period.

Monthly investment Total investment over 15 years Estimated maturity amount after 21 years ₹ 250 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 1.39 lakh ₹ 1,000 ₹ 1.80 lakh ₹ 5.55 lakh ₹ 2,500 ₹ 4.50 lakh ₹ 13.87 lakh ₹ 5,000 ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 27.73 lakh ₹ 10,000 ₹ 18 lakh ₹ 55.46 lakh ₹ 12,500 ₹ 22.50 lakh ₹ 69.33 lakh

For example, a parent investing ₹5,000 every month would contribute ₹9 lakh over 15 years. The estimated interest earned over the entire tenure would be approximately ₹18.73 lakh, taking the maturity corpus to ₹27.73 lakh.

A parent investing the maximum permitted amount of ₹12,500 every month would contribute ₹22.5 lakh over 15 years. At maturity, the estimated corpus could reach ₹69.33 lakh, including approximately ₹46.83 lakh in interest.

These figures are projections and not guaranteed returns. Since the government can revise the interest rate every quarter, the actual maturity proceeds may differ.

What are the investment rules under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana? Parents or legal guardians can open an SSY account in the name of a girl child before she turns 10.

The account can be opened with a minimum initial deposit of ₹250. Thereafter, the minimum annual contribution is ₹250, while the maximum deposit allowed in a financial year is ₹1.5 lakh.

Deposits can be made in multiples of ₹50. Parents do not necessarily have to make monthly contributions. They can deposit money in a lump sum or through multiple instalments, provided the annual minimum requirement is met.

An account can generally be opened for a maximum of two girl children in a family. Exceptions are available for twins or triplets, subject to prescribed conditions.

The scheme has a 21-year maturity period from the date of account opening. However, deposits need to be made only during the first 15 years. The accumulated balance continues to earn interest for the remaining six years.

When can you withdraw money from an SSY account? Although Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is designed for long-term savings, it allows partial withdrawals to meet higher education expenses.

The account holder can withdraw up to 50% of the balance available at the end of the preceding financial year once she turns 18 or passes Class 10, whichever happens earlier.

The withdrawal can be made in one instalment or in instalments, subject to a maximum of one withdrawal in a year for up to five years. The amount withdrawn must be supported by documents demonstrating the actual educational expenses, such as an admission offer or fee statement.

Premature closure is also permitted in certain circumstances. For instance, an account can be closed in connection with the marriage of the account holder after she turns 18, subject to prescribed conditions and documentation.

What are the tax benefits of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana? SSY offers tax benefits at all three stages of investment, making it an Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) savings scheme.

Deposits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, subject to the overall deduction limit. However, this benefit is available only under the old tax regime and not the new tax regime.

The interest earned on the account is tax-free. The maturity proceeds are also exempt from income tax.

For parents, this makes SSY an option to consider when planning for a daughter's long-term financial needs. However, the scheme's 21-year maturity period and restrictions on withdrawals mean that it should not replace emergency savings or investments meant for financial goals that require earlier access to money.