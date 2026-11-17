Parents planning for their daughter's higher education or future financial needs can consider the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), a government-backed savings scheme that offers an annual interest rate of 8.2% for the October-December 2026 quarter. The scheme allows parents or legal guardians to build a long-term savings corpus by making regular contributions over 15 years, with the account maturing after 21 years.
The potential returns can be significant because the scheme allows the accumulated savings to earn interest even after the contribution period ends. For instance, a parent investing ₹5,000 every month for 15 years could accumulate approximately ₹27.73 lakh by maturity, assuming the interest rate remains unchanged at 8.2% throughout the investment period.
Similarly, investing ₹12,500 every month could help build a corpus of approximately ₹69.33 lakh. However, these are illustrative calculations, as the government reviews SSY interest rates every quarter. The actual maturity amount will depend on the interest rates notified during the investment period.
The SSY calculator helps parents estimate how their monthly contributions can grow over the scheme's 21-year tenure.
Under the scheme, contributions are required for the first 15 years. The remaining six years allow the accumulated balance to continue earning interest without additional deposits.
The following calculations assume monthly deposits are made before the fifth day of each month and the interest rate remains at 8.2% throughout the investment period.
Monthly investment
Total investment over 15 years
Estimated maturity amount after 21 years
|₹250
|₹45,000
|₹1.39 lakh
|₹1,000
|₹1.80 lakh
|₹5.55 lakh
|₹2,500
|₹4.50 lakh
|₹13.87 lakh
|₹5,000
|₹9 lakh
|₹27.73 lakh
|₹10,000
|₹18 lakh
|₹55.46 lakh
|₹12,500
|₹22.50 lakh
|₹69.33 lakh
For example, a parent investing ₹5,000 every month would contribute ₹9 lakh over 15 years. The estimated interest earned over the entire tenure would be approximately ₹18.73 lakh, taking the maturity corpus to ₹27.73 lakh.
A parent investing the maximum permitted amount of ₹12,500 every month would contribute ₹22.5 lakh over 15 years. At maturity, the estimated corpus could reach ₹69.33 lakh, including approximately ₹46.83 lakh in interest.
These figures are projections and not guaranteed returns. Since the government can revise the interest rate every quarter, the actual maturity proceeds may differ.
Parents or legal guardians can open an SSY account in the name of a girl child before she turns 10.
The account can be opened with a minimum initial deposit of ₹250. Thereafter, the minimum annual contribution is ₹250, while the maximum deposit allowed in a financial year is ₹1.5 lakh.
Deposits can be made in multiples of ₹50. Parents do not necessarily have to make monthly contributions. They can deposit money in a lump sum or through multiple instalments, provided the annual minimum requirement is met.
An account can generally be opened for a maximum of two girl children in a family. Exceptions are available for twins or triplets, subject to prescribed conditions.
The scheme has a 21-year maturity period from the date of account opening. However, deposits need to be made only during the first 15 years. The accumulated balance continues to earn interest for the remaining six years.
Although Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is designed for long-term savings, it allows partial withdrawals to meet higher education expenses.
The account holder can withdraw up to 50% of the balance available at the end of the preceding financial year once she turns 18 or passes Class 10, whichever happens earlier.
The withdrawal can be made in one instalment or in instalments, subject to a maximum of one withdrawal in a year for up to five years. The amount withdrawn must be supported by documents demonstrating the actual educational expenses, such as an admission offer or fee statement.
Premature closure is also permitted in certain circumstances. For instance, an account can be closed in connection with the marriage of the account holder after she turns 18, subject to prescribed conditions and documentation.
SSY offers tax benefits at all three stages of investment, making it an Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) savings scheme.
Deposits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, subject to the overall deduction limit. However, this benefit is available only under the old tax regime and not the new tax regime.
The interest earned on the account is tax-free. The maturity proceeds are also exempt from income tax.
For parents, this makes SSY an option to consider when planning for a daughter's long-term financial needs. However, the scheme's 21-year maturity period and restrictions on withdrawals mean that it should not replace emergency savings or investments meant for financial goals that require earlier access to money.
A parent should also consider the timing of the financial goal before deciding how much to invest. While the government-backed scheme offers predictable rules and tax-free interest, the eventual maturity corpus will depend on the interest rates declared over the investment period.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.