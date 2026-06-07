Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Ignoring this key aspect could reduce the final corpus

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is designed to secure a girl's child's future as it focuses on wealth generation for the account holder's future education and other major expenses. Many people invest in such schemes after accounting for their monthly expenses and setting aside the remaining funds.
However they may be unaware that the timing of contributions to an SSY account can directly affect the returns they earn, making it important to follow the scheme's deposit rules to maximise the maturity corpus.
Under the scheme's interest calculation rules, deposits made after the 5th day of a month do not earn interest for that month. As a result if you keep missing this deadline over the long term, it can reduce the final maturity corpus that your daughter will receive for her financial needs.
It is a savings scheme which comes with sovereign guarantee. SSY scheme is available for girls aged below 10 years and the it offers an attractive interest rate of 8.2% per annum. Parents or legal guardians can start investing from a minimum of ₹250 up to a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh per year.
The scheme also enjoys EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status, meaning the depositor can claim a tax deduction under Section 80C for the amount invested, along with tax-free interest and maturity proceeds under the Income Tax Act.
A SSY account officially matures 21 years from the date of account opening, however it can be closed prematurely if the girl child marries after turning 18 (up to one month before the wedding or within three months post-wedding).
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offers a high interest rate when compared to other investment options such as fixed deposits and provident funds. With its long tenure and guaranteed returns, it is one of the most popular investment options for securing a girl child's future.
SSY accounts currently offer an interest rate of 8.2% per annum, set by the government and revised annually. Although interest is credited on 31 March each year, it is calculated on a monthly basis, making the timing of deposits important for overall returns.
As per the scheme's rules, the interest for the SSY account is calculated on the lowest balance for the calendar month,. The interest earned is further compounded in the scheme till maturity.
Let's say you contribute ₹12,500 every month to an SSY account. If you miss the deposit deadline in a month and the contribution is credited after the 5th, you would lose about ₹85 in interest on that month's deposit at an 8.2% interest rate
Although the amount appears small, regularly missing the deadline can have a noticeable impact on the corpus upon maturity, as the lost interest also forgoes the benefit of long-term compounding.
Even though the account matures after 21 years, the deposit period of an SSY account is 15 years, post which the corpus continues to benefit from compounding. In case of any default account, a penalty of ₹50 per year and the minimum deposit must be paid to regularise it again. However, no interest will be paid if the amount is not withdrawn even after maturity.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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