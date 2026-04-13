Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana maturity rule: If you start investing ₹1.5 lakh at 10 years of age, when will you get ₹72 lakh?

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is one of the most popular small savings investment schemes for securing the future of a girl child, especially because it has tax benefits and is backed by the government.
The minimum investment in this scheme is ₹250 per year, while the maximum ceiling has been capped at ₹1.5 lakh per year. SSY interest rate is currently 8.2% per annum.
An SSY account can be opened for any girl child until she is 10 years old. However, parents often ask a question — If one starts investment at 10, when will the SSY account mature?
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has a maturity period of 21 years. It does not take into account the girl's age when it matures. This means if a parent opens an SSY account for their daughter at age zero, the same will mature when she turns 21. Similarly, if an SSY account is opened when the girl is 10 years of age, the account will mature after 21 years, which is when she turns 31.
Before learning how to earn ₹72 lakh using Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, it must be kept in mind that you only need to deposit for 15 years.
For example, if you invest ₹1.5 lakh every year for 15 years, the total contribution comes to ₹22.5 lakh. The total interest however will be earned over a full 21-year period.
The total interest earned over the 21 years will be ₹49,32,119. Thus, the total amount on maturity will be ₹71,82,119.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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