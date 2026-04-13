Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana maturity rule: If you start investing ₹1.5 lakh at 10 years of age, when will you get ₹72 lakh?

SSY investment: The minimum investment in this scheme is 250 per year, while the maximum ceiling has been capped at 1.5 lakh per year. SSY rate of interest is currently 8.2% per annum.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated13 Apr 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana maturity rule
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana maturity rule

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is one of the most popular small savings investment schemes for securing the future of a girl child, especially because it has tax benefits and is backed by the government.

The minimum investment in this scheme is 250 per year, while the maximum ceiling has been capped at 1.5 lakh per year. SSY interest rate is currently 8.2% per annum.

An SSY account can be opened for any girl child until she is 10 years old. However, parents often ask a question — If one starts investment at 10, when will the SSY account mature?

What are the maturity rules of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has a maturity period of 21 years. It does not take into account the girl's age when it matures. This means if a parent opens an SSY account for their daughter at age zero, the same will mature when she turns 21. Similarly, if an SSY account is opened when the girl is 10 years of age, the account will mature after 21 years, which is when she turns 31.

Also Read | PPF, SSY, SCSS, EPF, and Post Office schemes compared for top fixed returns

Key things to know about Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

  • Launched on 22 January 2015 under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, the scheme was envisioned as more than just a savings initiative. It was designed as a bridge between financial security and social transformation. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana encourages families to plan early for their daughters’ education and well-being. It is meant to meet the education and marriage expenses of a girl child.
  • The SSY account may be opened anytime from the birth of the girl child until she attains the age of 10 years.
  • Only one SSY account is permitted per girl child, and a family can open accounts for a maximum of two girl children.
  • However, more than two accounts are allowed in cases of twins or triplets, subject to submission of an affidavit along with the relevant birth certificates.
  • The account is transferable to any location within India.
  • SSY account is managed by the parent/ guardian until the girl child reaches the age of 18. This allows the guardian to oversee the savings and ensure that the funds are utilised effectively for the child’s education and future needs.
  • Upon turning 18, the account holder can take control of the account herself by submitting the necessary documents.

Also Read | PPF, SSY, other small savings schemes deserve your attention beyond section 80C
Also Read | National Girl Child Day: PM Modi hails Indian daughters; check top schemes

What are the key documents required for opening SSY account?

  • Sukanya Samriddhi Account Opening Form, available at banks/ post-office
  • Birth certificate of girl child
  • Aadhaar Number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India
  • Permanent Account Number or Form 60 as defined in the Income Tax Rules

How to earn 72 lakh using Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana?

Before learning how to earn 72 lakh using Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, it must be kept in mind that you only need to deposit for 15 years.

For example, if you invest 1.5 lakh every year for 15 years, the total contribution comes to 22.5 lakh. The total interest however will be earned over a full 21-year period.

The total interest earned over the 21 years will be 49,32,119. Thus, the total amount on maturity will be 71,82,119.

Key Takeaways
  • Investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana can yield significant returns due to compound interest.
  • The maturity period is fixed at 21 years, regardless of the age when the account is opened.
  • The scheme offers tax benefits and is an effective way to secure a girl's financial future.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

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