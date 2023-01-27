Banks and post offices in India provide several wonderful investment possibilities that assure the greatest saving options for girl child. However, it is critical for parents to understand these options thoroughly so that they can analyse them and pick the best investments for their child.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), the parent or guardian of a girl child between age zero and 10 years can open an account in the child’s name. Deposits can be made on a monthly or yearly basis for the next 15 years from the date of opening the account. Currently, SSY gives an interest rate of 7.6%. According to the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (Amendment) Rules, 2018, the minimum amount to open an SSY account has been reduced from ₹1,000 to ₹250. The maximum you can invest in a year is ₹1.5 lakh.

“SSY, is the finest investing scheme for girls. It's a savings strategy designed specifically for Indian female youngsters. This programme assists female parents in financially securing their daughters' futures by opening an account at a commercial bank or a post office," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

Children Gift Mutual Fund

The Children Gift Mutual Fund is another excellent plan for female kid in India that would be ideal for your daughter. This plan combines debt limitations with equity.

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a low-risk government-sponsored plan that is offered at post offices throughout India. This investment strategy for girls is packed with features and is ideal for girls in India.

Post-Office Term Deposit

Post-Office Term Deposit (POTD), which is comparable to a bank FD or fixed deposit, is another attractive investing strategy for girls. The rates for the post office 1 year, 2 year, 3 year, and 5 year time deposits have been hiked to 6.6%, 6.8%, 6.9%, and 7%, from 5.5%, 5.7%, 5.8%, and 6.7% respectively. The rates for 5 year recurring deposits and savings deposits have remained unchanged at 5.8% and 4% respectively.

Unit Link Insurance Plan

According to Amit Gupta, another recommended investment choice is the Unit Link Insurance Plan, or ULIP, which is one of the greatest plans for a female kid in the country that you may adopt for your daughter.

This plan offers excellent investment returns and is offered as a combined plan (life insurance with investment alternatives) to provide several advantages, Gupta added.

CBSE Udaan scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated and manages the CBSE Udaan scheme for females in collaboration with the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry of the Government of India.