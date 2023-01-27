Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, NSC to ULIPs: 6 investment options for girl child2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:58 AM IST
There are several investment possibilities that assure the greatest saving options for girl child
Banks and post offices in India provide several wonderful investment possibilities that assure the greatest saving options for girl child. However, it is critical for parents to understand these options thoroughly so that they can analyse them and pick the best investments for their child.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×