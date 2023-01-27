Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, NSC to ULIPs: 6 investment options for girl child

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), the parent or guardian of a girl child between age zero and 10 years can open an account in the child’s name. Deposits can be made on a monthly or yearly basis for the next 15 years from the date of opening the account. Currently, SSY gives an interest rate of 7.6%. According to the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (Amendment) Rules, 2018, the minimum amount to open an SSY account has been reduced from ₹1,000 to ₹250. The maximum you can invest in a year is ₹1.5 lakh.