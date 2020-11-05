Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or equity mutual funds: Better option for my daughter?

Thus in case you want the money exactly when your daughter reaches 20 years then in that case it won’t be possible. It is advisable to create a diversified portfolio of the above two investment avenues. In order to create a corpus of ₹50-60 lakh in next 14 years you would require a SIP of ₹12,000 per month. And you can allocate ₹3,000 per month in the Sukhanya Samriddhi Fund and allocate the rest ₹9,000 in Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund, DSP Mid Cap Fund and Kotak Emerging Equity Fund in equal proportions.