Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana returns explained: What yearly investments can grow into

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a favoured investment program for young females. Guardians may start an SSY account in the name of their female child aged under 10 years at a Post Office or with various lenders.
The SSY account is presently providing 8.2% earnings per period, calculated yearly. This earnings level exceeds many of the set investment earnings levels offered by primary lenders such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and others.
In March, the Department of Finance announced the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) account earnings level, along with additional small investment programs, for the April-June window of the Financial Year 2026-27. The administration has resolved to hold the SSY account earnings level steady at 8.2%.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from 1 April 2026 and ending on 30 June 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026) of FY 2025-26,” the ministry said in a statement.
A SSY account can be opened by a custodian in the name of a girl who has not yet reached 10 years old as of the date the account is opened. A limit of two SSY accounts can be started for two girls in a household. More than two accounts in a household are permitted in the event of twins and triplets after providing an oath.
The custodian must manage the SSY account until the young female attains the age of 18. After that, the account owner may regain control of the account by providing the necessary records.
Portability: The account can be moved anywhere in India from one Post office/Lender to another.
Maturity: The account will mature after 21 years from the start date.
Tax Benefit: Payment counts toward the rebate under Sec. 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Exemption: Earnings gained in the account are exempt from Income Tax under Section -10 of the Income Tax Act.
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