Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) calculator: Your child may have ₹51 lakh at age 212 min read . Updated: 20 May 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Central government has increased Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana interest rate for April to June 2023 from 7.6% to 8%
SSY calculator: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana or SSY is a government of India-backed small saving scheme that helps parents to save money for long term financial requirements of their girl child. In this completely risk-free investment option an investor is allowed to invest till its girl child becomes 14 years of age. However, one would be able to withdraw 50 per cent maturity amount after the girl child become 18 years of age and full maturity amount when the girl becomes 21 years of age.
