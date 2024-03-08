Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: How to accumulate ₹69 lakh when your girl turns 21
SSY interest rate: The central government has declared 8.2% rerturn for the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account holders for Q4FY24
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: In a bid to promote 'Beti Bachao Betio Padhao' campaign, the central government launched Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) in the year 2015. The SSY scheme aims to build a fund for the girl child with the interest accrued on maturity being exempt from income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. While declaring interest rates of the small saving schemes for the fourth quarter of the current financial year, the central government has declared the SSY interest rate of 8.2 percent. However, this SSY interest rate is changeable every quarter but one can expect a net return of around 8 percent at the time of maturity. So, if an earning individual starts investing ₹12,500 per month or ₹1.50 lakh per annum in an SSY account after the birth of their girl child, he or she would be able to accumulate around ₹69 lakh when the girl turns 21 years old. Additionally, the investor would be able to claim income tax exemption on ₹1.50 lakh invested in the SSY account in one financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.