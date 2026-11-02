Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana taxation: Is entire SSY maturity amount tax-free? Key income tax rules parents should know

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a popular government-backed small savings scheme aimed at helping parents build a financial corpus for their daughters.

The savings can be used for expenses such as education, marriage and healthcare. In addition to offering investors an attractive interest rate, the scheme provides tax benefits that make it a tax-efficient long-term savings option.

Another key benefit of the SSY scheme is that the entire maturity amount, including the principal and accumulated interest, is exempt from tax, subject to the scheme's rules. Here's how the tax benefits work.

How does SSY taxation work? The SSY scheme follows the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) taxation model. Under this framework, eligible investments, interest earned and maturity proceeds are exempt from tax under the applicable provisions of the Income-Tax Act.

Deposits of up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year can qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, subject to the overall limit and eligibility conditions. However, this deduction is available only under the old income tax regime. All taxpayers who opt for the new tax regime cannot claim this deduction.

The interest that is earned on an SSY account is exempt from income tax. Unlike interest from many taxable fixed deposits, wealth generated through investments in this scheme does not add to the account holders' taxable income.

The entire eligible maturity proceeds, comprising the deposited amount and accumulated interest, are tax-free. This makes SSY particularly lucrative.

What should parents know before investing? An SSY account can be opened for an eligible girl child before she turns 10. Deposits can be made for 15 years from the account opening date, whereas the account matures after 21 years, subject to the scheme’s provisions. The minimum annual deposit is ₹250, and the maximum is ₹1.5 lakh.

The current scheme features, limits and investment timelines may change in line with government policies. All investors should therefore verify the latest scheme details before investing.

The SSY scheme offers tax-free interest and maturity proceeds, making it a prudent investment option for long-term savings for their daughters' futures.