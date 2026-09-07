Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Will marriage lock or unlock your SSY account?

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a popular government-backed small-savings scheme designed to help parents build a long-term corpus for a girl child’s education and future economic needs. Once an individual applies for the scheme, a fresh Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) gets opened in the name of their girl child.

It is important to remember that an SSY scheme account cannot be opened in the name of the parents or legal guardians. It can only be opened in the name of the girl child, while her parents act as managers of the account until the girl turns 18. As of 7 September 2026, the scheme offers an interest rate of 8.2% per annum, with rates reviewed and notified by the government periodically.

Furthermore, an SSY account can be opened for a girl child below 10 years of age, by her own parents or a legal guardian. The minimum permissible annual deposit is ₹250, while the maximum is ₹1.5 lakh.

Deposits are mandatorily required for 15 years from the date of account opening, whereas the account naturally matures 21 years from opening. The scheme also provides meaningful tax benefits subject to applicable income-tax provisions.

What happens to the account after marriage? It is vital to note that marriage does not automatically close a Sukanya Samriddhi account. Still, the scheme permits premature closure if the account holder gets married after attaining the age of 18.

The account holder can also submit an application for account closure on the grounds of marriage, subject to the prescribed conditions, rules and regulations. The rules state that such a closure may be made no earlier than 1 month before the intended marriage and no later than 3 months after the marriage. After this time period, premature closure of the account due to marriage is not permitted.

Further, the required documents, including proof of age and the prescribed declaration on a non-judicial stamp paper, must be submitted in the prescribed format. For complete details, you can refer to the official website of India Post. Keeping this in mind, let us look at several important features of the scheme:

Salient features of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Scheme

SSY feature Key provision Interest rate 8.2% p.a. Minimum annual deposit ₹ 250 Maximum annual deposit ₹ 1.5 lakh Deposit period 15 years Normal maturity 21 years from opening Marriage-related closure Permitted after age 18

Note: Data taken from official sources*

What are the key takeaways? Hence, marriage does not automatically close a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account. If the account holder marries after attaining the age of 18, she may apply for premature closure of the account on the grounds of marriage, subject to the prescribed conditions.

The application for closure on marriage grounds may be made no earlier than one month before the intended marriage and no later than three months after the marriage. The prescribed documents and declarations must also be submitted as required under the applicable SSY rules.

How to check the updated rates, scheme changes and associated developments? To check the updated details, interest rates, and other important aspects of the SSY scheme, aspiring investors can visit the official website of India Post at: https://www.indiapost.gov.in/ before deciding to invest.

How to plan investments, withdrawals, and closure in the SSY scheme? In order to plan investments properly, it is prudent to seek professional guidance from a certified financial advisor, so that your investments in SSY or any other scheme are in line with your long-term economic objectives.