Sukanya Samridhi or PPF? How to choose between the two

“When it comes to PPF versus Sukanya, I prefer to go with Sukanya. Mainly because it has a higher interest rate than the PPF and hoping it will continue in the future also," said Basavaraj Tonagatti, a Sebi-registered financial adviser. However, to have the flexibility of investing in debt for the daughter's future, then I suggest having PPF also. The reason is that Sukanya will close once the child turns 21 years of age. "However, once the PPF completes the first 15 years, then PPF offers huge flexibility and liquidity throughout the life of a child. Hence, the major portion should be in Sukanya and to take advantage of the early start of PPF, a small portion in PPF,"

