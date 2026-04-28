Beyond summer camps and classes: lifelong money lessons for your child

Ann Jacob
5 min read28 Apr 2026, 11:17 AM IST
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A shift from passive spending to skill acquisition brings cognitive discipline and emotional regulation for children. (Image: Pexel)
Summary
Summer activities are often seen as a way to keep children occupied. But they can also become an entry point into financial thinking.

For parents, summer often brings a steady outflow of funds for their children—camps, hobby classes, and activities that quickly add up. But alongside this seasonal spending lies an opportunity many overlook.

These short-term spends are a great time to ‘soft launch’ the money conversation in a language that kids easily understand. Instead of simply signing cheques and fulfilling demands, parents are beginning to realize that the summer budget can be a child’s first financial playground, a place where the stakes are low, but the lessons are life-long.

Investment vs maintenance

The core of financial literacy isn't just about saving; it’s about understanding the nature of what we buy. Asha K.J., a counselling psychologist and student well-being advocate, believes the secret lies in teaching children the Life Cycle of Choice.

"Mostly modern summer activities come with a high entry cost with lower follow-up costs or a cheap entry cost that requires substantial long-term spending," Asha explains. She uses the contrast between sports and digital entertainment as a primary example. "Swimming involves a higher upfront cost but provides a lifetime skill with minimal recurring fees, offering a superior long-term return on investment. On the other hand, a gaming console comes at a moderate initial investment, but it needs constant upgrades to remain latest, which is again a recurring cost."

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By framing summer activities this way, parents help children move away from the trap of instant gratification toward a mindset of impulse control. Asha suggests a simple thought experiment for kids: "Which will you remember in four years—the pizza you bought with your parents' money, or the pizza you baked for your friends after learning the skill in a class? Let them choose how to spend the budget you give them."

This shift from passive spending to skill acquisition brings cognitive discipline and emotional regulation, turning a spend into a space for discussion and learning.

“Giving children a budget to work with, especially exploring decision-making and problem-solving, can act as developmental tools. This can also create a sense of achievement and emotional regulation, when the immediate gratification is taken away,” says Reyma P. Reji, psychologist and research scholar based in Kochi. Further, Reyma also mentioned that involving them in summer activity spending can help children understand and differentiate between cost and value.

Talking about the age at which these discussions can start, the best approach is to start early on a smaller scale before breaking down complex concepts.

“Concepts like money management can be heavy on smaller children. So, for pre-schoolers, parents can start with smaller choices. Middle schoolers can then be given small budgets to work with later and then transition into understanding more complex concepts while in high school. Parents can co-plan the summer activity spends,” she says.

Also Read | Financial literacy for children: Why early money lessons matter

A lesson in profitability

While psychologists focus on the mindset, parents like Bhushab Parab in Mumbai are putting these theories into practice through creative entrepreneurship. Last summer, his 11-year-old son wanted to earn money while having fun. So he hosted a paid screening of movies for friends at home.

Parab guided his son through the budgeting process. "Tickets were kept at 30, which included snacks like sweet corn and juice," Bhushab shares. The lesson was in the math: "The sweet corn and juice distributed during the show were worth 5 and 10 respectively." For a budding entrepreneur, realising that fun can be self-financed is a milestone moment.

Understanding cost, return on investment

When Viraj Mayur Dhulla, a 41-year-old mother of two, realized that her 14-year-old daughter was passionate about designing clothes, she encouraged her to participate in exhibitions. "It’s not about the money that you invest in the stall; it's about the child's learning journey… the aspects they learn to handle include: marketing strategies, profits, and product design," Dhulla said.

Her daughter handled customers, calculated raw material cost, design cost, and the value of the time spent. By her second exhibition, "she realized other people were charging more, so she could probably mark up a little more. She compared and thought about how she can bring down the cost to scale up cost-effectively."

Decision-making and budgeting

Not all lessons require elaborate setups. Sometimes, they happen in a supermarket aisle. Viraj recalls giving her younger daughter 100 to buy ice cream, breaking the habit of bulk buying.

When the idea of an "unlimited" parental budget was taken away, the nine-year-old’s behaviour changed. With a fixed budget, the child chose two smaller treats instead of one expensive option. “My child started thinking with a small exercise. It helped her think: how to manage the money when it is not unlimited,” Viraj said.

“Ultimately, these discussions empower children to view money not just as a means for immediate pleasure, but as a strategic tool to build a future, ensuring they prioritize investments that offer lasting value over those that merely provide temporary satisfaction,” said Asha, echoing the view.

Once concepts like cost, value, return on investment, among others, are understood, parents also said they encourage kids to deposit the money they receive during festivals like Raksha Bandhan or Diwali in a bank.

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Mindful money talks

While small moments build a "cognitive discipline" that lasts a lifetime, how these conversations happen also matters. Parents need to be mindful of their tone when soft-launching money conversations with their children, said Kiran Telang, a Mumbai-based certified financial planner.

"Any conversation about money needs to be age-appropriate. The “why” and “how” can be explained naturally when discussing everyday expenses or planning purchases," Telang said.

Children learn less from what they’re told and more from what they observe. The tone shapes a child’s relationship with money far more than any formal lesson. "They watch how parents think, speak, and behave around money. Hence, parents need to be mindful of their own conversations,” she noted.

Summer activities are often seen as a way to keep children occupied. But they can also become an entry point into financial thinking. When children are given a summer budget and the freedom to succeed or fail, they view money not just as a means of immediate pleasure, but as a limited resource to be handled with care.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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