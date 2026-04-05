How to plan summer holidays amid soaring airfares due to West Asia war

Domestic is better

Domestic holidays make the most sense for you this summer if you are looking to control costs and avoid uncertainty. With international fares rising, on-the-ground expenses increasing in many countries, and occasional disruptions in key tourist markets, travelling within the country offers a simpler, more predictable holiday.



Industry experts say that, compared with short-haul international trips to Thailand or Sri Lanka, domestic travel is not only more affordable and safe but also better aligned with seasonal conditions. Kedia said that if he were advising a client choosing between Thailand or Sri Lanka versus a domestic destination, he would recommend staying within India. “The weather in Thailand or Sri Lanka is not good during summers.”