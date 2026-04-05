This year’s summer holidays are not a simple beach-versus-mountains or Eiffel Tower versus Burj Khalifa decision. Instead, the West Asia war is likely to shape where you travel and how much you spend. Soaring airfares and airspace closures over parts of West Asia are already dampening plans for overseas trips.
How to plan summer holidays amid soaring airfares due to West Asia war
SummaryThe West Asia war and rising fuel costs have pushed international airfares from India up by 30%, triggering a massive shift toward domestic tourism. Travellers are navigating a complex landscape of devalued currency and airspace closures.
This year’s summer holidays are not a simple beach-versus-mountains or Eiffel Tower versus Burj Khalifa decision. Instead, the West Asia war is likely to shape where you travel and how much you spend. Soaring airfares and airspace closures over parts of West Asia are already dampening plans for overseas trips.
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