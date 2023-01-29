Sundaram Home Finance hikes AAA-rated FD rates, senior citizens get up to 8%2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:07 PM IST
With a comprehensive range of financial services and products, Sundaram Finance Limited has raised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The bank has stated that the higher rates will go into effect on February 1st, 2023. The FD interest rates have risen for the 5th time so far this fiscal year or FY23. The corporation increased rates across a range of tenors and in response to the upward revision of the interest rate, enabling senior citizens to get up to 8% and the general public to receive up to 7.50%.
