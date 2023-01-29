Sundaram Home Finance hikes AAA-rated FD rates, senior citizens get up to 8%

Sundaram HFC FD Rates

For non-senior citizens, the rates on 1, 2, and 3-year deposits have increased to 7.20% p.a. from 7.15%, 7.50% from 7.15%, and 7.50% from 7.30%. The corporation has not increased the interest rates on deposits for 4 and 5 years of tenors. For Trusts, the company has increased the rates to 7.20% per annum from 7.15%, 7.50% per annum from 7.15% and 8% per annum from 7.80% on 1, 2 and 3-year deposits. The corporation increased interest rates on deposits made by senior citizens for two years by 50 basis points, from 7.50% to 8% annually. The interest rate on deposits for one year and three years has been raised from 7.50% to 7.70% annually and from 7.80% to 8%, respectively.