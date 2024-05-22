Money
Sundaram MF's new CEO on why adaptability is key for active fund managers
Neil Borate , Jash Kriplani 12 min read 22 May 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Summary
- Anand Radhakrishnan says the influx of new players means fund managers have to be more nimble and alert to what’s happening in the market
Sundaram Mutual Fund (Sundaram MF) manages ₹56,666 crore worth of investor assets, according to Amfi data. As one of the oldest fund houses, Sundaram MF is the 20th largest in India by assets under management.
