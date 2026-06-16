Super 30 founder Anand Kumar launches free global learning platform Super Infinity

Education costs continue to climb, pushing many parents to rely on high-interest loans to fund their children's studies and preparation for competitive entrance exams in engineering, medicine, law and other fields.

To help parents and children, educator Anand Kumar, best known for founding the ‘Super 30’ programme, launched 'Super Infinity’ on 12 June. The free online platform aims to make mathematics and related subjects accessible to students worldwide.

The platform offers structured courses that begin with school-level fundamentals and progress to intensive concepts for competitive exam preparation. Students can strengthen their conceptual understanding without paying for costly coaching or additional classes.

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Students can visit the ‘Super Infinity YouTube channel’ and the official website. Kumar says the project is focused on going beyond traditional online education and making the entire process interactive by introducing innovative teaching methods that can go a long way toward making learning more meaningful, engaging, impactful, and enjoyable for students.

“Super Infinity will not only be an online class but a movement and a global effort to teach students mathematics through animation, stories and music,” Kumar said while introducing the platform.

Integrating storytelling, animation and music The venture integrates storytelling, animation and music to simplify complex mathematical ideas and concepts. The objective is to combine education and creativity, he said. The primary aim of the platform is to make mathematics less intimidating and easier to understand for students of all backgrounds.

Apart from the academic lessons, ‘Super Infinity’ plans to feature inspirational and motivational content to boost student confidence, so students can overcome day-to-day anxiety, stress and preparation-related challenges and stay aligned with their education objectives.

Kumar's contribution towards education Kumar is widely admired for conceptualising and establishing ‘Super 30’ in Patna, a programme that provides free coaching, accommodation, and basic educational support to economically weaker and disadvantaged students who aspire to appear and crack the prestigious IIT entrance exams. Over the years, ‘Super 30’ has helped numerous aspirants and students secure admission to India's premier engineering institutions.

Explaining the vision behind Super Infinity, Kumar said that while Super 30 could directly support only a limited number of students each year, digital technology now enables reaching millions of learners worldwide.

“This educational platform will enrich not only 30 students but millions of others worldwide through digital reach,” he said.

Kumar's contributions to student education have earned him widespread admiration, including the Padma Shri, one of the nation's highest civilian honours, which was bestowed upon him in 2023. His inspiring journey and educational work have also been captured in several Bollywood movies, one such film is the Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan.