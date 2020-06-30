Super-rich holding more debt in portfolios amid the covid-19 jitters

Wealth managers are typically averse to redeeming mutual funds at a lossThe portfolios of the super rich in India have been leaning towards the debt amid the uncertainties due to the covid-19 pandemic in the country. This is according to the multiple family offices that Mint spoke to understand the investing trends among ultra-high net worth individuals and families. The money of the super rich is managed by specialized wealth management firms called ‘family offices’. These entities usually manage ₹100 crore and above per family and have business families or entrepreneurs as clients.