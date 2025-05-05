This Pune resident saved ₹10 lakh in tax by transferring his pension fund to NPS
SummaryHad he withdrawn the ₹33 lakh he had in the pension fund, Amit Upadhyay would have had to pay ₹10 lakh (30% of ₹33 lakh) in tax, excluding cess and surcharge. Under NPS he can hold it to retirement and withdraw 60% of the money tax-free.
Pune resident Amit Upadhyay (46) had a large sum of money in a superannuation fund. Contributing to it was compulsory after achieving a certain level of seniority at his previous employer, where he worked for 20 years. "The contributions were a tax-free component of my salary and interest too was not taxable, so I happily went ahead with it," he said.