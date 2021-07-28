Superannuation funds can be moved

“We don’t advise our clients to withdraw money from superannuation funds due to higher tax incidence. It is better to transfer the money to the new employer if the new employer gives the option to invest in a superannuation fund. If transfer is not possible, or the new employer is not offering superannuation, the employee can continue keeping the amount in superannuation fund and withdraw one-third at the time of retirement and invest the rest in annuity," said Renu Maheshwari, chief executive officer and principal adviser at Finzscholarz Wealth Managers LLP, a Sebi registered investment adviser.