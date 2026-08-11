Longer third-party cover, upfront costs: are compliant customers paying the price?

“With this mandatory extension, you are giving too much power to one set of distribution channel,” said Saurabh Vijayvergia, founder & CEO, CoverSure. “Even though third-party premium is the same across channels, dealers tend to price OD along with a series of add-ons that customers may not be aware of or may not need. They end up overpaying most often, as dealers blatantly tell them that they have to buy insurance from them.”