Supreme Court ruling on pension: Why former Short Service Commission officers’ pro-rata pension plea was rejected

The apex court of the country, the Supreme Court of India, has dismissed a curative petition filed by former Short Service Commission Officers (SSCOs) seeking pro rata pension benefits, thereby dealing another decisive setback to their long-running legal battles for pensionary entitlements.

The matter was heard by a 5-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. The petition was dismissed on October 28, 2026, after the bench observed that it did not meet the required parameters and regulations for entertaining a ‘curative petition.’

It is vital to keep in mind that a curative petition is the final legal remedy that is available before the Supreme Court of India after it dismisses a review petition. It is filed in exceptional and unique cases to prevent miscarriage of justice. Especially in cases where there is a violation of natural justice or serious judicial error. That is why, such petitions are rarely entertained.

Furthermore, it is essential to note that the plea was filed by Major R Vardaraja Bharath in May 2026, seeking a reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s April 2026 order that has clearly rejected his review petition against an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) judgement.

Why did the officers seek pension benefits? SSCOs are officials who generally serve an initial tenure of 10 years; this tenure can be later extended up to 14 years. Now, officers who are not granted permanent commission are released from service without pension.

The petitioner, an officer of the Army Dental Corps, had served for a decade and one month. His plea argued that eligible short-service officers should receive a pro-rata pension under Rule 30 of the Pension Regulations, 1961.

The petition focused on Paragraph 17 of Army Instruction 11/S of 1964 and challenged it. This is a paragraph that states that pensionary terms of SSCOs were under consideration and that separate orders would follow. The petitioners' counsel argued that an administrative instruction cannot override statutory pension regulations or restrict rights available under them.

What happened in the legal battle? In the month of August 2025, the AFT rejected the original application, explaining that it lacked jurisdiction to direct the government to frame a pension policy. Later on, the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition in April 2026.

This curative petition was the final legal course the officers had after the review petition was not entertained and failed. However, the Supreme Court found no grounds to entertain it under the principles laid down in the 2002 ‘Rupa Ashok Hurra’ landmark judgment. This was the landmark decision that established the concept of the curative petition.

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The dismissal now leaves the demand for pro-rata pension unresolved in the officers' favour, dealing another setback to former SSCOs seeking pensionary benefits for their years of service.