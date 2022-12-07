Surrendering policy Vs Reduced paid-up option: Which is better?

If you have a return of premium or whole life insurance policy and don’t want to pay premiums for convincing reasons, you can either surrender your policy and take the cash value or use the accrued cash value to get reduced paid-up insurance coverage. However, when you opt for a reduced paid-up life insurance policy, the insurer reduces the death benefit to the accrued cash value you had in your life insurance policy.

