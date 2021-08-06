Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has launched a 'Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account' to help customers grow their wealth and also take care of their family's health amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The account offers an attractive interest rate and comes with three major benefits for a family of four -- top-up health insurance of ₹25 lakh, annual healthcare package and on-call emergency ambulance medical care services.

Top-up health insurance and healthcare package are free of charge for one year after opening the account. Free ambulance service up to a distance of 20 km will be available at 102 locations across the country till March-end 2022.

For opening the savings account, customers will need to maintain an average monthly balance of ₹3 lakh and have to be eligible as per the key health declaration form.

Key Benefits of health and wellness savings account

Complementary top-up health insurance plan of ₹ 25 lakh with a deductible amount of ₹ 5 lakh

25 lakh with a deductible amount of 5 lakh Top-up health insurance plan covers self and family (self , spouse, and up to 2 children) for hospitalisation/medical emergencies.

Complementary health care package for up to four members, including free online doctor consultations, free health check-ups, online pharmacy vouchers, network discount card.

Complementary ambulance services for family in case of any unfortunate medical emergency.

Attractive rate of interest on health and wellness savings account with interest payable monthly.

Some of the features of the new product include a “Platinum" RuPay Secure Chip Debit Card variant, daily ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1.50 lakh, daily POS usage limit (value of the transaction) of ₹3 lakh. Existing savings account customers can upgrade to the health and wellness savings account.

Depending on the balance in the savings account, Suryoday Bank currently offers 4% interest on balances up to ₹1 lakh, 6.25% on balances above ₹1 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh, and 6% on balances above ₹10 lakh.

The bank has tied up with Manipal Cigna Health Insurance for providing top-up health insurance, with Vhealth Aetna for providing annual healthcare package and with Ziqitza Healthcare for providing ambulance on-call services.

