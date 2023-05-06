Suryoday SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens get maximum 9.60%; here's how interest rates will be calculated3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 03:03 PM IST
This SFB has raised the bar of offering hefty interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. A general public can earn as high as 9.10%, while senior citizens can get maximum 9.60%. Savings account customers can also enjoy 7% rate.
In a major good news for depositors, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, by 49 to 160 basis points (bps) across 1-5 years tenure. Now, the general public will receive from 4% to as massive as 9.10% on their FDs, while senior citizens will earn from 4.50% to as high as 9.60%. Also, this SFB is offering a whopping 7% interest rate on savings accounts on balances above ₹5 lakh to ₹2 crore.
