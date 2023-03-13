Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Monday launched a new savings account for women. Suryoday's Blossom Women’s Savings Account is built on a strong proposition of giving women a complete, simplified, and rewarding banking experience.

Under this new account, women can earn up to 7% interest rate per annum with monthly interest credit coupled with a specially designed RuPay Platinum Debit Card which offers discounts on shopping and online purchases and many more.

R Baskar Babu, MD, and CEO, of Suryoday Small Finance Bank said, “We are committed to providing best-in-class customer experience and solutions to our customers. We believe that Blossom Women’s Savings Account will help women to confidently save, invest and move towards achieving their financial goals."

Further, the new women's savings account can be operated through the Bank’s 571 banking outlets and digital banking platform.

Some of the key benefits of the Blossom Women’s Savings Account are:

- An exclusive and free Rupay Platinum Debit Card that rewards women customers with discounts and cashbacks.

- Monthly Interest Pay-out in the account

- 1 complementary account for child(Savings Aditya Account)

- Concession processing fees on 2-wheeler loans (*select cities only)

- Door-step banking as per availability

- Insurance as per the Debit card variant.

- Average Monthly Balance (AMB) of ₹10,000

- Add-on voucher: FREE Couple Movie tickets or; Spa/Salon (on New account opening, only one voucher per account).

Blossom Women's Savings account is designed to provide women with a safe and secure platform to save and grow their money with best of the interest rate and a wide range of exclusive benefits and privileges.

Suryoday in a statement highlighted that in 2021, nearly 79% of women between the ages of 15-49 years had a savings account as compared to 53% in 2016 - an increase of almost 50 % in five years. Since its launch in 2014, PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana) has provided a significant impetus in facilitating this growth.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has for over a decade, been helping India’s vast unbanked and underbanked segments to access financial solutions. The SFB offers a wide array of banking products & services to customers via multiple delivery channels.