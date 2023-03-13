Suryoday Small Finance Bank launches new savings account for women, offering 7% rate2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:33 PM IST
- Under this new account, women can earn up to 7% interest rate per annum with monthly interest credit coupled with a specially designed RuPay Platinum Debit Card which offers discounts on shopping and online purchases and many more.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Monday launched a new savings account for women. Suryoday's Blossom Women’s Savings Account is built on a strong proposition of giving women a complete, simplified, and rewarding banking experience.
