Suryoday in a statement highlighted that in 2021, nearly 79% of women between the ages of 15-49 years had a savings account as compared to 53% in 2016 - an increase of almost 50 % in five years. Since its launch in 2014, PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana) has provided a significant impetus in facilitating this growth.

