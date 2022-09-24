Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) hikes fixed deposit rates up to 100 bps3 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 03:10 PM IST
The interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr were hiked at Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB)
The interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr were hiked at Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB). According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, September 24, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank lifted its interest rates across various tenors and is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.50% for senior citizens.