Suryoday Small Finance Bank two-wheeler loan: Interest rates, documents and application process

The Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) provides users a clearly defined and streamlined process for seeking two wheeler loans. The objective of this product offering is to make vehicle ownership more affordable and accessible to aspirational families across the country.
With the benefit of competitive interest rates and minimal documentation, SSFB’s two wheeler loans are designed to meet the needs of individuals coming from different financial backgrounds.
Now, SSFB’s two wheeler loan scheme provides for up to 90% financing of the on-road price of the vehicle. The loan amounts in this regard generally range from ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakhs.
Further, the repayment tenure extends up to 48 months. This clearly provides borrowers with much needed flexibility in the entire loan repayment cycle.
The applicable interest rates start from the range of 18% per annum and the bank ensures a hassle-free, digitally enabled application process with minimal paper work and documentation requirements.
Note: The terms and conditions discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated loan terms, applicable interest rates and associated conditions refer to the official website of Suryoday Small Finance Bank.
Applicants must furnish the following documents:
The bank focuses on minimal documentation. This helps in simplifying the application process, thus making it available to a broader range of applicants.
For any queries, clarifications or doubts applicants can contact Suryoday Small Finance Bank’s customer service team on the number 1800-266-7711 as detailed on the official website. To check and obtain more details on the same, you can visit the official website of the bank: https://www.suryodaybank.com/
Through the official website you can also take the help of the bank’s AI chat bot named ‘TARA’. This is the bank’s 24x7 ‘smile officer.’ Further, the customer service team along with other bank representatives at any of the branches of the bank all across the nation are well equipped to guide you through the entire process of loan application and promptly address any important queries.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
