Sweep-in fixed deposit facility: A smart way to partially withdraw from FD and earn higher returns

A sweep-in facility is a feature that helps you earn better returns on excess funds lying idle in your savings or current account. Under this facility, any sum in your savings account above a pre-set limit is automatically transferred into an FD.

Sheetal Goel
Updated26 May 2026, 08:18 PM IST
You may not have heard about this FD facility yet (AI-generated image)
You may not have heard about this FD facility yet (AI-generated image)

Fixed deposits (FDs) are an all-time favourite product for investors to earn a fixed rate of return. But one of the drawbacks of the fixed deposit is that once you book the FD, you can’t withdraw a partial amount. For this, you have to break the FD and keep the full amount.

But there is one facility available that helps you withdraw and invest the amount in an FD based on your choice, and it is the sweep-in facility. So, let’s find out how this facility works, key benefits, and much more.

What is sweep-in FD?

A sweep-in facility is a feature that helps you earn better returns on excess funds lying idle in your savings or current account. Under this facility, any sum in your savings account above a pre-set limit is automatically transferred into an FD, where it earns a higher interest rate than a regular savings account.

Whenever you need money for withdrawals or payments, the required amount is automatically moved back from the FD to your savings account.

This ensures easy access to funds while allowing your idle balance to generate higher returns, offering the combined benefits of liquidity and better interest earnings.

Also Read | Inflation Tracker: 5 products got dearer and 5 got cheaper in current economy

How does sweep-in FD work?

Suppose you start a sweep-in facility in your savings account with a threshold limit of 50,000. This means any amount above 50,000 will automatically move into an FD and provide you with a higher interest rate.

Let’s say your account balance becomes 1,20,000. Since the threshold is 50,000, the extra 70,000 is automatically transferred into a sweep-in FD.

Now you want to make a payment of 60,000. Your savings account has only 50,000 available, so there is a shortfall of 10,000. In this case, the bank automatically breaks a portion of the FD and transfers 10,000 back into your savings account to complete the transaction.

This way your extra money of 60,000 continues earning higher FD interest while still keeping the amount accessible whenever needed.

Key benefits of the sweep-in facility

Higher returns on idle money

An excess amount lying in your savings account automatically moves into an FD, allowing you to earn a higher interest rateas compared to a regular savings account.

Easy access to funds

You can still withdraw money whenever required, as the bank automatically transfers funds back from the FD if your savings account balance falls short.

Partial withdrawal from FDs

The facility helps with better money management without the need to break FDs, thereby combining liquidity and higher returns.

Avoid cheque bounce due to shortfall

This facility ensures that cheques, bill payments, and other debit transactions are processed smoothly, even if your savings or current account balance is low.

Also Read | Gold ETF vs EGR vs digital gold: Which is the smartest gold investment?

Difference between regular FD and sweep-in FD

Here are the differences between the regular and sweep-in FDs:

FeatureSweep-In Fixed DepositRegular Fixed Deposit
WithdrawalAllows automatic partial withdrawals whenever funds are neededUsually requires breaking the full FD for withdrawals
Interest earningsRemaining balance continues earning FD interestInterest earning stops on the withdrawn FD amount once broken
Link with savings accountDirectly linked to a Savings or Current Account for easy transfersOperates separately from the savings account
SuitabilityPeople seeking both liquidity and higher returns on idle moneyInvestors comfortable locking funds for a fixed period

A sweep-in FD offers the best of both worlds by combining the flexibility of a savings account with the higher interest earnings of an FD. However, the choice of opening a sweep-in FD totally depends on your financial needs, spending habits, and investment objectives.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

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