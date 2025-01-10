The last few years have seen a significant rise in food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. The fact that these platforms process lakhs of food orders daily shows their growing popularity. When customers order through these platforms, they enjoy benefits such as discounts from the merchant, discounts from the platform itself, and cashback/discounts from bank debit/credit cards. In this article, we will explore the features and benefits of three credit cards offering cashback for orders placed on food delivery platforms and determine the best.

Swiggy HDFC Bank credit card The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card offers 10 per cent cashback on the Swiggy app. Cashback is available for food delivery, Instamart, Dineout, and Genie orders placed through the Swiggy app. The 10 per cent cashback is capped at a maximum of ₹1,500 per billing cycle. The card also provides a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership upon card activation.

Apart from the 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy food delivery orders, the card benefits include:

Online spends made across specified categories get a 5 per cent cashback. These online categories include discount stores (Amazon, Flipkart, etc.), departmental stores, apparel, entertainment, electronics, local cabs, pharmacies, etc. The 5 per cent cashback is subject to a maximum capping of Rs. 1,500 in a billing cycle. Spends made on other categories get a 1 per cent cashback, subject to specified exclusions. The excluded categories include wallet loads, fuel, government-related transactions, rent, jewellery, etc. The 1 per cent cashback is subject to a maximum capping of Rs. 500 in a billing cycle. The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card can help save up to Rs. 18,000 on food delivery orders and up to ₹42,000 annually, including all eligible categories.

The cashback is credited to the monthly billing statement as statement credit. The card comes with a ₹500 joining and annual renewal fee. However, if the cardholder spends ₹2 lakhs or more in the previous year, the renewal fee is waived.

If you regularly order food delivery from Swiggy, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card should be an essential part of your credit card portfolio.

Also Read | Why do credit card reward points expire? Discover the hidden policies

HSBC Live+ credit card What if someone wants to order food delivery from Zomato or any other platform other than Swiggy? You can still earn 10 per cent cashback with the HSBC Live+ Credit Card. The card gives 10 per cent cashback on all food delivery orders, dining, and grocery spending. So, whether you order food delivery from Swiggy, Zomato, Tata Neu, or the restaurant website/App directly, you will get 10 per cent cashback. The 10 per cent cashback is subject to a maximum capping of ₹1,000 in a billing cycle.

Spends on other categories earn 1.5 per cent cashback, subject to specified exclusions. The excluded categories include rent payments, insurance premiums, utility bill payments, wallet loads, tax payments, Government payments, jewellery, charity, gambling, toll fees, wholesale clubs, etc. There is no cap on the amount that can be earned through 1.5 per cent cashback on eligible spends. The card offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge access (once quarterly).

The card comes with a Rs. 999 joining fee and an annual renewal fee. The renewal fee is waived if the cardholder spends Rs. 2 lakhs or higher in the previous year.

Airtel Axis Bank credit card The Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card offers 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket orders placed through the respective apps. The 10 per cent cashback is capped at ₹500 for all three merchants in a billing cycle.

While the card gives cashback on food delivery from Swiggy and Zomato platforms, the main USP of the card is the cashback on utility bill payments. The card gives 25 per cent cashback on Airtel prepaid and postpaid mobile, broadband, and DTH bill payments made through the Airtel Thanks App. The 25 per cent cashback is capped at ₹250 in a billing cycle.

The card gives a 10 per cent cashback on utility bill payments like electricity, gas, etc., through the Airtel Thanks App. The 10 per cent cashback is capped at ₹250 in a billing cycle.

Spending on other categories earns a 1 per cent cashback, subject to specified exclusions. The excluded categories include rent payments, insurance premiums, wallet loads, government payments, jewellery, fuel, education-related payments, etc. There is no cap on the amount that can be earned through 1 per cent cashback.

Also Read | How to use credit card for UPI payments?

The total cashback earned in a billing cycle is directly credited to the credit card statement. The card offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge access in a calendar year. The lounge access is subject to a minimum spend of Rs. 50,000 in the previous three calendar months. Once you spend the required amount, the lounge access is unlocked in the subsequent months.

The card has a Rs. 500 joining fee and an annual renewal fee. The renewal fee is waived if the cardholder spends Rs. 2 lakhs or higher in the previous year. The amount spent on wallet loads and rent payments will not be counted towards calculating the expenses for an annual fee waiver.

Comparison of the three credit cards

Feature Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card HSBC Live+ Credit Card Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card Cashback on food delivery 10% cashback on all food delivery orders from the Swiggy App. 10% cashback on all food delivery orders from Swiggy, Zomato, and other merchants. 10% cashback on all food delivery orders from Swiggy and Zomato App. Maximum cashback capping Rs. 1,500 in a billing cycle Rs. 1,000 in a billing cycle Rs. 500 in a billing cycle Overall cashback in a year Up to Rs. 18,000 on food delivery orders, and up to Rs. 42,000 annually, including all the eligible categories. Up to Rs. 12,000 annually, including all the eligible categories. No capping on the 1.5% cashback amount. Up to Rs. 6,000 on food delivery orders, and up to Rs. 12,000 annually, including all the eligible categories. No capping on the 1% cashback amount. Fees Rs. 500 joining and annual renewal fees. Renewal fee waived on annual spends of Rs. 2 lakhs or higher in the previous year. Rs. 999 joining and annual renewal fees. Renewal fee waived on annual spends of Rs. 2 lakhs or higher in the previous year. Rs. 500 joining and annual renewal fees. Renewal fee waived on annual spends of Rs. 2 lakhs or higher in the previous year.

Which one is a better cashback card for food delivery? We have reviewed the features and benefits of all three cards. Let’s now see which one is the best. The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card offers the highest cashback of up to ₹1,500 per billing cycle or ₹18,000 annually on Swiggy food delivery orders. If an individual meets the eligibility criteria, they can easily obtain this card, as HDFC Bank has a widespread presence across India. So, if you're a loyal Swiggy customer, this card could be a great choice for you.

The HSBC Live+ Credit Card offers the second-highest cashback. It provides up to ₹1,000 per billing cycle or ₹12,000 annually on food delivery orders from Swiggy, Zomato, or any other merchant. However, the ₹999 annual fee is double that of the other two cards. HSBC has a limited presence in select cities and sources credit card applications only from these locations. Additionally, the HSBC Bank website specifies eligibility criteria for salaried individuals only, meaning business owners and self-employed individuals may find it difficult to qualify for this card. If you meet the salary requirement and reside in an eligible city, you may apply for this card.

Also Read | 5 surprising reasons your credit card could be blocked

The Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card ranks third in terms of cashback. It offers up to ₹500 per billing cycle or ₹6,000 annually on food delivery orders from Swiggy and Zomato. You can get this card if you meet the eligibility criteria, as Axis Bank has a wide presence across India. However, the card’s main selling point is cashback on utilities, with food delivery cashback as an additional benefit. This card could be a great option if you extensively use Airtel services alongside ordering food delivery. It offers a combination of cashback benefits on Airtel services, food delivery, and other eligible categories.

Considering that the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card provides the highest cashback and is widely available due to HDFC Bank’s extensive network, it emerges as the best cashback card for food delivery among the three discussed. However, the card you choose will depend entirely on your individual needs.