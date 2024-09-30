Swiggy IPO: How investors justify risky pre-listing trading

Unlisted shares of the NSE have risen from about ₹3,000 at the end of 2023 to around ₹7,000 at present. “I couldn't buy the NSE shares in November 2023. There was a difference between the price I was willing to pay and what they wanted (a private banker was arranging it). It was ₹3,300 back then, now zoomed up to approximately ₹7,000 (ex-bonus). But I got SBI AMC in February 2024 and some others. About 7% of my portfolio in all," said Neelmani Bagaria, a financial product enthusiast and consultant.